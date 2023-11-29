New Delhi: Undoubtedly, one of the best actors in Indian cinema is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With his highly regarded performance, the renowned talent of Indian cinema has left an enduring impression on the hearts of viewers. It is difficult to single out his finest performance because he consistently dazzles us with his high calibre of craftsmanship in every project, he participates in.

Even though Nawazuddin has created several memorable and unique characters for fans and viewers, his portrayals of Ganesh Gaitonde in 'Sacred Games' Seasons 1 and 2 and Faisal in 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' stand out as some of his best in terms of acting. The characters also share a lot of similarities.

Siddiqui has often been associated with roles that portray the underbelly of society, including gangsters, criminals, and marginalized individuals. However, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to breathe life into these characters, infusing them with depth, complexity, and a sense of authenticity.

From his breakout role as a ruthless gangster in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' to his nuanced portrayal of a poet in Nandita Das' 'Manto', Siddiqui has consistently defied expectations, breathing life into characters that resonate with audiences worldwide.

These two are among the characters that helped shape Nawazuddin's versatility and established him as a versatile actor in Indian Cinema. Despite not being afraid of getting type casted for doing similar characters in both, Nawazuddin Siddiqui came forward and spoke about it at the NFDC, Film Bazaar at International Film Festival of India in Goa,

"I didn't want to do Sacred Games because I thought I had played a similar character in Gangs of Wasseypur. However, Anurag Kashyap convinced me that this character will have more layers and will be deeper. While doing this role, I realized the true meaning of versatility. I understood that playing similar roles doesn't mean typecasting but portraying different roles in a similar manner”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Pan India Film Saindhav and has Section 108 in his upcoming lineups.