Nawazuddin Siddiqui completes shooting of 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has completed shooting for "Raat Akeli Hai", which will mark Honey Trehan's directorial debut.

"It's a wrap for 'Raat Akeli Hai', a beautiful experience working with the talented Honey Trehan on his directorial debut. Amazing team and outstanding process," Nawazuddin tweeted on Sunday.

"Raat Akeli Hai", a crime thriller, also features Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

"Acting alongside Nawaz bhai is a learning. He is a master of the craft and makes you look good by just being in the same frame," Shweta had said in a statement.

The actress and Nawazuddin had also collaborated for a film titled "Haraamkhor", released in 2017.

"I take it as an honour and opportunity to be working with him again in 'Raat Akeli Hai'. Incidentally, 'Haraamkhor' was my debut film as it had been shot before 'Masaan'," she said.

"However, it released later. I feel fortunate to have made my debut alongside Nawaz bhai," she said.