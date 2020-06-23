हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meanwhile, on a personal front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya sent him a legal notice seeking divorce and maintenance. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui enjoys farming in Budhana, fans laud him for staying rooted - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in his hometown Budhana near Muzaffarnagar and spending his days enjoying farming. His recent video on Instagram, fans lauded the talented actor for 'staying rooted and down to earth'. 

Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Done for the day !!!

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Meanwhile, on a personal front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya sent him a legal notice seeking divorce and maintenance. 

Nawaz and Aaliya have been married for over 10 years and have two children. Aaliya’s lawyer had sent Nawazuddin a legal notice via email and WhatsApp on May 7, 2020, but his response is still awaited.

His wife told Zee News earlier that there is trouble in her marriage and she couldn't take it any further. 

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in 'Ghoomketu'. The film is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. It features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna,  Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. 

The film was streamed on ZEE5. 

 

