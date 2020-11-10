हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns demise of his acting Guru Valentin Teplyakov

In February this year, Nawazuddin had spoken about reuniting with his acting Guru after years, in an Instagram post.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns demise of his acting Guru Valentin Teplyakov

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday evening mourned the demise of his Russian acting teacher Valentin Teplyakov.

The actor took to his verified Instagram account to share a post mourning Teplyakov's demise. Nawazuddin mentioned his death as an "irreparable loss to the world of acting."

He wrote: "I am deeply disheartened about the loss of my Acting Guru #ValentinTeplyakov - The man who introduced me to Method Acting and it's depth. An irreparable loss to me and to the world of Art of Acting."

In February this year, Nawazuddin had spoken about reuniting with his acting Guru after years, in an Instagram post.

The actor had shared a photograph of his teacher and written: "The man who introduced me to Method Acting, Sir Valentin Teplyakov from Moscow. I acted in his play IVANOV (Anton Chekhov) in 1996, which changed me as an actor. Honoured to meet you after so long."

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Valentin Teplyakov
