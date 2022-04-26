New Delhi: Talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his latest interview with Bollywood Bubble opened up about his initial struggles in the Bollywood industry. He did a few cameos in movies before making it big as a class apart actor.

"I needed money, I was not able to survive at that time. I was doing it all for survival. Like in Shool I had done the role of a waiter. Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee were sitting at the table and I came to take their order. That was it. They said I would be given Rs 2500 which I did not get to date. There are many like that, but I remember Shool very well. It is part of the job", recalled Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"But I remember this because I went to the office for 6-7 months for Rs 2500. I didn't get those, but yes I used to get food. What I did smartly later was that I used to reach at lunchtime at their office. So looking at my condition they used to ask, 'Khaana khayega?, paise toh nahi milenge but khaana khaale aaja.' So like that I ate food for 1 and half month so my money was paid that way", he added.

On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Bole Chudiyan. He will also feature in Tiku Weds Sheru with Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur.