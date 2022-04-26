हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he wasn't paid Rs 2500 fee for his role in Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Shool

New Delhi: Talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his latest interview with Bollywood Bubble opened up about his initial struggles in the Bollywood industry. He did a few cameos in movies before making it big as a class apart actor. 

"I needed money, I was not able to survive at that time. I was doing it all for survival. Like in Shool I had done the role of a waiter. Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee were sitting at the table and I came to take their order. That was it. They said I would be given Rs 2500 which I did not get to date. There are many like that, but I remember Shool very well. It is part of the job", recalled Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"But I remember this because I went to the office for 6-7 months for Rs 2500. I didn't get those, but yes I used to get food. What I did smartly later was that I used to reach at lunchtime at their office. So looking at my condition they used to ask, 'Khaana khayega?, paise toh nahi milenge but khaana khaale aaja.' So like that I ate food for 1 and half month so my money was paid that way", he added.

On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Bole Chudiyan. He will also feature in Tiku Weds Sheru with Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur. 

 

