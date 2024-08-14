New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui known for dynamic roles in his acting career ranging from ‘The Gang of Wasseypur’ to ‘The Lunchbox’ recently revealed how much he admires Irrfan Khan and how his support and influence have been pivotal in shaping his acting journey.

Siddiqui and this late actor had previously worked together in many acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox', 'Paan Singh Tomar', and 'The Bypass', marking a significant collaboration in Indian cinema. Their work together was highly praised for its depth and the chemistry they shared on screen.



In a recent interview, Nawazuddin was asked how much does a co-actor contribute to your performance?, he replied, "Great actors like Irrfan support you. When you look into their eyes, you understand the scene and the dialogue. For example, I’ve worked with Mr. Bachchan in three films. When working with him, if I start thinking of him as Mr. Bachchan, I’m disrespecting his character. It’s character-to-character interaction. For the first five-six days, I might be in awe, but after that, I have to act. Otherwise, it’s disrespectful. So, you have to shed that awe. More than half of acting is reacting."

Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's admiration for the late Irrfan Khan is well-known, and it's clear that Khan's influence extends beyond just personal admiration. Fans often note that Siddiqui's portrayal of complex characters carries a depth reminiscent of Khan’s performances. This connection highlights how exceptional performances can leave a lasting impact, shaping and inspiring the work of future generations in the cinematic world.