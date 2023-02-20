Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s House Help Makes Shocking Claims, Alleges he Left her Stranded in Dubai Without Food or Money- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems to be in trouble again. The actor has already been making headlines for his legal battle with estranged wife Aaliya and now his house help has alleged that he left her stranded in Dubai without any food or money.

In a video shared by Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwaan Siddiquee, house help Sapna Robin Masih could be seen crying as she explained her ordeal and said that ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor did not pay for her services and left her in Dubai. The lawyer also shared a video and attached a long note along with it which he called urgent.

“This is a video which has been sent to me, by a distraught and devastated Ms. Sapna Robin Mash. Sapna claims to be an Indian citizen and further claims to have been employed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the 9th of November 2022. She was employed to take care of his minor children, who were earlier studying and residing in Dubai. That whist she was always a house-help, yet on government records of Dubai, she was wrongly shown as a Sales Manager in an unknown Company. Also, she has not been paid any salary since joining, under the pretext that her salaries will be adjusted against her work-visa/ resident-visa, which the said Company had undertaken to obtain.”

“I have now been informed by Sapna that Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui who had employed her through an associated Company in Dubai has "completely abandoned" her in Dubai. without leaving any food or money for her survival,” he further added.

The video & my statement speaks for itself. Govt authorities are requested to urgently rescue the house help of @Nawazuddin_S from Dubai where the girl is in a state of Solitary Confinement@cgidubai @UAEembassyIndia @LabourMinistry @HRDMinistry@MEAIndia @CPVIndia @OIA_MEA pic.twitter.com/EyQ8DiHPG2 February 19, 2023

However, the house help later confirmed that she has been paid one month’s salary.

Earlier, Aaliya had made several allegations against him and shared a video in which they could be heard arguing at his home. Aaliya is also seeking paternity test of his younger son to prove that the child belongs to her. Nawaz and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two kids together.