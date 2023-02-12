Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Makes Shocking Allegations Against him, Says, ‘My Only Intention is to Show his True Colours’- Watch

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been undergoing a legal battle against his estranged wife Aaliya for a long time now. Now in the recent turn of events, Aaliya Siddiqui posted photos and videos of their ugly interaction on social media and posted a long note along with it.

“I regret giving my 18 years to a man who has absolutely no value of me in his eyes. Firstly, I met him in 2004 and we both went in a living relationship during his stay at Ekta Nagar, Charkop, Mhada, Mumbai and we where he himself, me and his brother Mr. Shamasuddin Siddiqui use to stay together in a 1 room where we started our journey together and was living very happily. I believed that he loved me and will keep me happy for long life. At that time, he did not even had money for food hence I and his brother Mr. Shamas-Uddin managed everything without any personal benefit. Then we got married in the year 2010 and post 1 year I deliver a child,” she wrote in a long Instagram post.

Adding further, she wrote, “Also, I sold my flat given by my mother for delivery purpose and even gifted him a car (Skoda Fabia) from the same money so that he could not travel by bus which he used to. And now after so many years, he completely changed and became inhuman. This man was never a great human being. He always disrespected his ex-gf’s, his ex-wife and now disrespecting me and targeting his kids as well.”

“How can a person stoop so low when every document and evidences proves that this man has stated me as his spouse. If I would be aware that in future, I will have gone through with all this pain that I am facing from past 12 years, then I would have rather chosen to go with someone who would even has little money but not a person like him who along with the superstar became more liar and a cheater about which I had no idea when I got married to him,” she further added.

See the post

“He is stating that he gave me a divorce after the birth of our 1st child and then again post-divorce I got into a relationship with him and we gave birth to our second child while being in a living relationship and I came to know later that he never considered me as his wife when we were not even divorced. These allegations are so disgusting and handling these things are so disrespectful.”

“Hence, my only intention of this message is to show everyone that, this man is stopped so low and I want to show his true colours. Cheater can be of any caste and one who has good upbringing will never cheat. Hence, I request everyone not to go by the religion of a man. Justice to be prevailed,” Aaliya wrote. She is also seeking paternity test of his younger son to prove that the child belongs to her. Nawaz and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two kids together.