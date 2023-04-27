Nawazuddin Siddiqui Set His Feet On The Dance Floors In Cocktail Song From 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' With Nikki Tamboli

New Delhi: As the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen exploring two different genres in his upcoming 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Afwaah', the actor is all set to add another feather to his cap as he will be seen dancing in the Cocktail song from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'. In the song, Nawazuddin will be seen stepping into a dancing zone that he has never attempted before. While the actor will be seen performing out-and-out commercial dance for the first time, he expressed his experience of shooting for Cocktail.

While sharing the experience of trying his hands on dancing in the 'Cocktail' song, Nawazuddin said, "Cocktail was really a surprise for me. For me acting is much easy as compared to dancing. When it comes to dancing.. it’s a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for Cocktail."

"It's out and out my first commercial song. I remember being so nervous on the day we were supposed to start shoot, but gradually I started enjoying it. I am really glad the song came out well and I hope audiences will love it as much as we loved working on it. Now I am more confident on doing dance numbers." he added.

Apart from Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Afwaah, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, and ‘Adbhut’.