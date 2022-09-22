NewsLifestylePeople
'NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares UNSEEN trailer of ‘Manto’ on its 4-year anniversary- Watch

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an unseen trailer of 'Manto' on the 4 year anniversary of the film. The film was based on the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares UNSEEN trailer of ‘Manto’ on its 4-year anniversary- Watch

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most notable and talented actors in the Hindi film industry. Today, Nawaz and his films get the due they deserve but there was a time when his most credible work went unnoticed. While his films could have touched heights earlier but did not, it's high time now that all the work done, whether earlier or today, gets the credit it deserves.

Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin shared the trailer of one such unnoticed film ‘Manto’ which completes 4 years today. He wrote “A film which shall remain close to my heart forever. #manto completes 4 years today. I would like to share a trailer with you all which never came to light on a bigger scale.”  

Watch the trailer here - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Recently, the first look of his upcoming film ‘Haddi’ was revealed and it took the internet by storm. Fans are overwhelmed with how on-point the actor looks and they cannot get over it. The star will be seen playing a role of a transgender for which he has worked really hard. Lately, an insider revealed that Nawaz takes about four long hours to get ready for his character in ‘Haddi’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings a great amount of diversity with his roles. His portfolio of taking up challenging roles has always impressed his fans and has garnered him a ton of love. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others. 

Live Tv

'Nawazuddin SiddiquiManto4 years of MantoRasika Duggalmanto filmManto books

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case