Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares UNSEEN trailer of ‘Manto’ on its 4-year anniversary- Watch

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most notable and talented actors in the Hindi film industry. Today, Nawaz and his films get the due they deserve but there was a time when his most credible work went unnoticed. While his films could have touched heights earlier but did not, it's high time now that all the work done, whether earlier or today, gets the credit it deserves.

Taking to his social media, Nawazuddin shared the trailer of one such unnoticed film ‘Manto’ which completes 4 years today. He wrote “A film which shall remain close to my heart forever. #manto completes 4 years today. I would like to share a trailer with you all which never came to light on a bigger scale.”

Watch the trailer here -

Recently, the first look of his upcoming film ‘Haddi’ was revealed and it took the internet by storm. Fans are overwhelmed with how on-point the actor looks and they cannot get over it. The star will be seen playing a role of a transgender for which he has worked really hard. Lately, an insider revealed that Nawaz takes about four long hours to get ready for his character in ‘Haddi’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui brings a great amount of diversity with his roles. His portfolio of taking up challenging roles has always impressed his fans and has garnered him a ton of love. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.