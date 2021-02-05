Nawazuddin Siddiqui shoots in London for 'Sangeen' amid COVID-19 protocols

Mumbai: After winning hearts in with Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, Nawazuddin has begun 2021 with various interesting projects. Nawazuddin recently flew to London for the shoot of his next title, Sangeen. An actor par excellence, he has always aced all his performances.

Helmed by Jaideep Chopra, Sangeen is a thriller starring Nawazuddin along with Elnaaz Norouzi. Being aware of the tough conditions in London, Nawazuddin posted a photo on his social media profile stating that the show must go on when he embarked on his journey.

He also shared how different the shooting experience in London has been for him all this while. The actor is in a sort of a bio-bubble where he leaves the Hotel for the shoot and returns to the room straight after wrapping the day’s schedule.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned, “This is the first time that I am shooting in London and I cannot visit the different places around this beautiful city. I understand the present situation and the conditions that we are shooting in and am adhering to all the necessary norms and respect everyone who is fighting hard against this pandemic. The entire unit is working very hard and we hope to wrap up the schedule in time.”

He already has three movies in the pipeline, apart from Sangeen i.e, Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy- ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s drama flick ‘No Land's Man’ and Sejal Shah’s untitled movie. We can’t wait to see Nawaz create magic once again for all his fans!