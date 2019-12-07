हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 26-year-old sister dies of cancer

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 26-year old sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, died of breast cancer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui&#039;s 26-year-old sister dies of cancer

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 26-year old sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, died of breast cancer.

A Desimartini report stated that Syama’s death was confirmed by the Nawaz’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. He told the website that Nawaz was in the US when she died. Her funeral will take place at his ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and it will reportedly take place on Sunday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had tweeted about his sister in 2018 talking about her battle with cancer.  “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand against all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem," he had written.

May her soul rest in peace

Tags:
Nawazuddin SiddiquiSyama Tamshi Siddiquinawazuddin sister
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty: Beti Bachao can't just be relegated to a campaign

Must Watch

PT16M19S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 7th December 2019