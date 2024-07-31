New Delhi: Talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his exceptional acting chops, is a proud father as his daughter Shora kickstarted her acting journey in London. The acclaimed actor celebrated for his intense and nuanced performances, shared a touching photo of Shora with her friends at an acting workshop. His caption read: "Shora with her friends" "Acting workshop London"

Witnessing Shora embrace the craft with the same dedication and passion that defined his career adds a personal and heartwarming chapter to his legacy.

He shared a video of himself enjoying a play with his daughter at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. Interestingly, Nawaz in the initial struggling days in his career, conducted acting workshops for aspiring actors to make a living and survive in Mumbai as per IANS.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in movies such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'Manto'. On the work front, he was recently seen in the streaming film 'Raatu Ka Raaz'.

He has 'Oil Kumar', 'Adbhut', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Sangeen' in the pipeline.