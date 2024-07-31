Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2771952
NewsLifestylePeople
NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI DAUGHTER

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora Kickstarts Her Acting Journey in London, See Pic Inside

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in movies such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'Manto'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora Kickstarts Her Acting Journey in London, See Pic Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his exceptional acting chops, is a proud father as his daughter Shora kickstarted her acting journey in London. The acclaimed actor celebrated for his intense and nuanced performances, shared a touching photo of Shora with her friends at an acting workshop. His caption read: "Shora with her friends" "Acting workshop London"

Witnessing Shora embrace the craft with the same dedication and passion that defined his career adds a personal and heartwarming chapter to his legacy. 

He shared a video of himself enjoying a play with his daughter at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. Interestingly, Nawaz in the initial struggling days in his career, conducted acting workshops for aspiring actors to make a living and survive in Mumbai as per IANS. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in movies such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'Manto'. On the work front, he was recently seen in the streaming film 'Raatu Ka Raaz'.

He has 'Oil Kumar', 'Adbhut', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Sangeen' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are houses of Kashmiri Pandits' burning in Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?