Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Reveals Divorce Will Take Place Soon, Says She Will Seek Custody Of Kids

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news for quite some time now due to his on-going case with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Now, in the most recent development, Aaliya has said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reached out to her for a settlement and their divorce will soon take place. She also mentioned that Nawaz has filed for the custody of their children.

“Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him,” Aaliya told E-Times.

Aaliya also shared that she is living in a rented apartment right now which she has to vacate in a month. She also said that no one is renting their property to her due to the on-going dispute. “I had to vacate by March 30, but I requested for a one-month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute,” she added.

This development comes just a few days after Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a defamation suit amounting to Rs 100 Cr against Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui. Earlier, Aaliya had claimed that Nawazuddin’s male manager hugged their daughter inappropriately. Time and again, Aaliya has said that Nawazuddin did not treat her or their children properly. A few days ago, Nawazuddin also broke his silence on her allegations and penned a long note in which he said that he has been termed as a bad guy because of his silence. He also said that she has kept their children under house arrest and they are not attending school in Dubai.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and the couple have two kids, daughter Shora, and son Yaani. Aaliya’s original name was Anjana Kishore Pandey.