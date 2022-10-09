Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan name their twin boys 'Uyir & Ulagam,' here's what they mean

New Delhi: Nayanthara welcomed twin baby boys with her husband Vignesh Shivan after five months of their wedding.

On Sunday, Vignesh took a few pictures of himself and Nayan on social media and wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great..."

The name of their baby boys are Uyir and Ulagam, Uyir means 'Life' and Ulagam means 'World.' It's not clear yet that the couple chose surrogacy but fans are pretty sure of it. Neither of the two has confirmed anything on the process yet.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in 'Jawan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She also has 'Gold', 'Iraivan', 'Connect', and 'Lady Superstar 75' in her kitty.