NAYANTHARA

Nayanthara Opens Up About Converting Into A Hindu From Christian, Talks About Hindu Wedding With English Touch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding was one of the talks of the town in 2022.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Actress Nayanthara, known as the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema, recently shared insights about her journey of converting from Christianity to Hinduism and her decision to have a Hindu wedding with an English touch.

Nayanthara in her documentary Beyond The Fairytale On Netflix revealed her unique wedding that was attended by many dignitaries including superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

Nayanthara revealed how her mother, being a Christian, had always envisioned her in a traditional Christian wedding gown. However, after embracing Hinduism, Nayanthara felt it was important to honour her new faith while still respecting her Christian roots.

She explained, “Because I am a born Christian, my mom always wanted to see me in that Christian attire – the wedding gown kind of a thing. But, since I have become a Hindu, and we have to do a Hindu wedding, I just thought it should be like a beautiful mix of both a Hindu and a Christian wedding. So we kept it Hindu with an English touch.”

Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, tied the knot in a grand ceremony that reflected this fusion of traditions. The wedding was rooted in Hindu rituals, yet its decor and ambiance carried subtle Western influences, creating a harmonious blend of both cultures.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale has become the talk of the town and watching the lady superstar shine throughout her struggles has become an inspiration.
 

 

 

 

 

 

