Nayanthara’s Lawyer Responds to Dhanush’s Civil Suit Over The Use Of The Footage On Her Documentary

Mumbai: The legal dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush has intensified after the actor and producer sent a civil suit to the actress for using his film footage in her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. And now the actress’s lawyer, Rahul Dhawan has addressed the allegations surrounding the use of content in Nayanthara’s recent documentary on Netflix. Dhanush had reportedly filed a civil suit, alleging copyright infringement related to behind-the-scenes footage from their 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Responding to the allegations, Rahul Dhawan clarified the stance of Nayanthara’s team in a statement to Hindustan Times. He stated, “Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu-series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan). The same is part of a personal library; therefore, this is not infringement.”

The lawyer’s response suggests that the material in question was privately sourced and does not breach intellectual property laws or agreements tied to the production of the film.

The dispute revolves around footage reportedly featured in Nayanthara’s docu-series, which offers a glimpse into her life and career. Dhanush’s legal team claims that the inclusion of behind-the-scenes content from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan violates copyright protections. However, Nayanthara’s team has dismissed these claims as baseless, asserting that the content belongs to her personal archives.

Earlier Nayanthara too had shared a long statement on her Instagram slamming Dhanush for sending her a legal notice of Rs 10 crore to put down the content from her documentary.