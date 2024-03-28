New Delhi: Achieving a successful balance between an acting career that presents daily challenges and your family responsibilities is no mean feat. It requires unwavering dedication, a strong work ethic, and the ability to manage your time effectively. Despite the long hours and demanding schedules that come with an acting career, it is crucial to prioritize quality time with your loved ones and make the most of every moment you spend with them at home.

Apart from these two pivotal roles these ladies also run their businesses and ace each role they step onto. Here’s celebrating these women who are a #allrounder on and off the screen.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a true #BossLady. She is always there for her daughter Raha, no matter how small the moment is, and she also runs her own production house. Alia is known for delivering some of the biggest hits in the entertainment industry and has also created her brand called ‘Ed-A-Mama’. She is a master at juggling her different roles and excels in everything she does with ease.

Nayanthara

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is a great example of an actor who has successfully managed her career and business while being a devoted mother to her twins. She has founded three companies under her hood, ‘Femi 9’ which provides sustainable and comfortable menstrual hygiene solutions, ‘9 Skin,’ a skincare brand, and "The Lip Balm Company," which offers over 100 variants of lip balm. Known for being one of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry, Nayanthara has won over 50 awards for her spectacular acting skills. Despite her busy schedule, she has emphasized balancing her professional and personal life. She often shares insights into her journey as a working mom, highlighting the challenges and joys of managing a successful business while prioritizing her role as a parent.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is not only an award-winning actress but also a producer and entrepreneur. She founded the media company Purple Pebble Pictures, which aims to promote new talent such as writers, actors, directors, and technicians. Chopra is also a devoted mother to Malti and expertly balances her professional and personal life. Gain valuable insights on effectively managing your responsibilities while still making time for what matters most.

Anushka Sharma

In addition to her successful acting career, Anushka Sharma is the founder of the media company Clean Slate Filmz. She has actively worked in the business while raising her daughter Vamika (Also now Akaay). The actress also doesn’t shy away from taking a step back when her kids need her.