Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin baby boys: PICS

New Delhi: Top Kollywood actress Nayanthara welcomed twin baby boys with her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Vignesh shared the happy news with his fans through social media and wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great..."

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in 'Jawan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She also has 'Gold', 'Iraivan', 'Connect', and 'Lady Superstar 75' in her kitty.