Monalisa

Nazar actress Monalisa shares a sizzling dance video, mesmerises in yellow floral outfit

Monalisa's latest dance video is too hot to handle. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known to be a head-turner with her stunning pictures on Instagram. The actress, who currently features in daily soap horror-thriller 'Nazar', enjoys a fan following of 1.6 million followers on the app-sharing platform. 

Monalisa loves to share pictures and videos with her fans on social media and keeping up with the tradition, the Bhojpuri actress posted a video on her Instagram on Wednesday where she is seen dancing around a tree on Punjabi song 'Laembadgini'. 

Dressed in a yellow flower print outfit, Monalisa is seen performing some sexy dance moves in the video. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mood ...._... #lovelysong #goodvibes

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa has acted in several low budget films before making her debut in Bollywood with 'Blackmail' starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She then went on to star in few South Indian films before coming to notice for her role in 'Tauba Tauba' opposite Amin Gazi. 

Monalisa has also acted in Kannada film titled 'Jackpot'.

In 2010, as per a report in The Hindu, Monalisa was one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her last Bhojpuri film was 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' co-starring Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu'. 

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa dance videoMonalisa Nazarmonalisa bhojpuri actressMonalisa husband
