Ayushmann Khurrana shares an important piece of advice for people but in a quirky way as the Covid-19 cases are rising.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann treated fans with a new picture along with an important message. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Inside the airplane. From the creek of the window seat 1A. It`s time to mask up again. Suna hai saara Mumbai viral/cold infection se joojh raha hai. In the meanwhile can I have a glass of warm water pls. You may put some kaali mirch too. Kaala dhaaga bhi baandh lo haath paaon mein. Nazar lag gayi hai hum sab ko."

In the monochrome picture, the `Andhadhun` actor looked handsome in a bomber jacket. He was seen sitting inside the airplane and all smiling. As soon as he posted the picture, his fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, "Beautiful picture ."

The actor`s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurranaalso reacted with heart emoji.Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Anubhuti Kashyap`s 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L. Rai`s 'Action Hero' which is being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I`m confident that I`m bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."

About `Doctor G` and `Action Hero`, Ayushmann revealed that the former deals with a "subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner."

He said the other film is "super fresh, zany and quirky". "I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India."

Overall, I`m thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that`s novel for the big screen," Ayushmann concluded.