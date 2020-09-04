NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday evening arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik along with Samuel Miranda, a close aide and the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput for their alleged involvement in the drug supply racket. According to reports, Showik and Samuel Miranda will be produced in a court here on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the NCB team carried out raids at a number of locations, including at the homes of Showik and Samuel Miranda, and took them for questioning at its office after conducting searches for two hours.

Samuel Miranda, a close aide of Sushant Singh Rajput, also confessed before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he used to buy drugs for the late Bollywood actor, sources said.

According to the sources, Miranda made this admission during his grilling by the NCB officials, several hours after they raided his house in the wee hours today.

It has emerged that Showik used to give drug condiments and also introduced Samuel Miranda to drug supplier Basit Parihar for procuring drugs.

Around 6.30 AM, the NCB teams started the raids, which came a day after the Mumbai court sent alleged drug peddler Zaid Vilatra to seven-day NCB custody. The raids are being carried out under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat here on June 14. As the scope of the probe keeps increasing every day since the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the NCB joined in - the drug angle has thrown up a number of leads.