NCB raids actor Arjun Rampal's Mumbai home

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting a raid at actor Arjun Rampal's Mumbai home. The raids were conducted at 7 am on Monday at 3 places - Andheri, Khar and Bandra. which includes his residence and office.

The development comes just a day after film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home was searched by the anti-drugs agency on Sunday, after which his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested and he was summoned for questioning.

The NCB sleuths seized 10 grams of ganja from Firoz Nadiadwala's premises, officials told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, last month the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella's brother in a drugs case.