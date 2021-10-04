NCB seeks custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 2 others till October 13 in cruise drug raid case

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday (October 4) sought custody of Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two more people till October 13 in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai case.

At least eight accused, including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, were arrested after NCB sleuths raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and busted a drug party on the ship which was on its way to Goa in the mid-sea on Saturday night. All eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on Sunday. Three accused, including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, were produced before Mumbai`s Esplanade Court which sent remanded to NCB custody till October 4.

The NCB told the court that it raided the ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard. "We had received some information, and then conducted raids. The seizure was made of Cocaine and other drugs. Further there are five more connected persons under investigation who were apprehended over suspicious transactions. The NCB has arrested one more person in connection with the case. So we need their custody to unearth the nexus. The WhatsApp chat clearly shows the nexus after which NCB conducted searches."

All known organisers of the event are now under the scanner of the NCB, an official of the anti-drug agency earlier said.

According to PTI, the NCB will now determine whether any of the organisers had any knowledge about the drugs being brought and consumed onboard during the three-day cruise in the Arabian Sea. "Three additional directors of the event management company are now under the lens of the agency," the official told the news agency.