NCW takes cognisance of threats to Kangana Ranaut, demands arrest of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

MUMBAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a suo moto cognisance of the alleged threat to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and demanded the arrest of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

The NCW issued a letter in this regard to Maharashtra DGP S K Jaiswal saying the commission has taken serious note of the 'hatred and threats' given on social media against a woman by persons holding responsible positions.

"The Commission being concerned about the safety and security of women of the country advises that strict action may be taken against Pratap Sarnaik in the above-mentioned matter as per the provision of law and a feedback be apprised to the Commission at an early date," the letter read.

Referring to reports about Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatening Ranaut, NCW chairman Rekha Sharma said she was taking suo motu cognisance in the matter. "He must immediately get arrested @CPMumbaiPolice. Taking suo motu," she said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in a tweet, demanded that Kangana be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," he wrote in a tweet in Marathi.

Sarnaik's comments come after Ranaut accused Shiv Sena leader Raut of threatening her. She also claimed, in a tweet, that Mumbai now looks like PoK to her.