Neelam Kothari mourns the demise of her father

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Jewellery designer and actor Neelam Kothari, on Sunday, broke the news of her father's sad demise on social media.

Neelam, who is married to actor Samir Soni, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her late beloved father, Shishir Kothari.

 

Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt caption in remembrance of her father.

"My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen," she wrote.

Several celebrities including Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Sussanne Khan expressed their condolences in the comments section.

"My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace," Juhi Chawla wrote.

"Uncle RIP," Rohit Bose added.

Shishir Kothari was a businessman in the jewellery industry. 

