Neena Gupta opens up on daughter Masaba Gupta's divorce with Madhu Mantena

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta filed for divorce with producer Madhu Mantena a month ago. The couple had said in a joint statement, “After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced,"

Masaba's mother and actress Neena Gupta opened up about her daughter's divorce on a famous celebrity chat show and revealed that it came as a shock to her.

News18.com quotes Neena as saying in the interview, “Like a normal mother, I said don’t take any decision in a rush. I asked her to think about it because my husband and I both love Madhu. He's a nice man and we still love him. But... nahi bana toh nahi bana..." (If it doesn't work out, it won't)

Masaba tied the knot with Madhu in the year 2015 in a private ceremony. The couple announced their separation in August 2018. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, Masaba and Madhu had announced that they have decided to separate on a trial basis.