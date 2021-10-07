हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta says she wanted Masaba's father to be with her when she was growing up

During a candid chat on a weekly podcast on Saavn, Neena Gupta opened up about the difficulties she faced to bring up Masaba as a child.

Neena Gupta says she wanted Masaba&#039;s father to be with her when she was growing up
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Neena Gupta has been through a lot of struggles as a single mother in her younger days. During a candid chat on the new season of 'Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri', a weekly podcast on Saavn, Neena shared her initial days of bringing up her daughter Masaba as a child.

She said, "I wanted a nice family, wanted my child's father to be with her...wanted the child's father's relatives to be with us. But everybody makes their decisions...when you are young you do certain things. Parents constantly tell you that the future will be like this. But you don't listen. I also didn't listen, Masaba also didn't listen. Nobody listens at that age."

"But, I feel over strictness is very bad from the parent`s side - which my mother did which made me kind of run away and rebel. On managing all by herself after the child," she added.

The actress shared the difficulties she faced to bring up Masaba as a child. "It was very tough, I did not have the luxury of time. Sometimes not even comfort. I used to leave in the morning, come back late at night, leave in the morning again, come back late at night. So it was a very tough time but I think all women have done it, whether they are married or not married you know."

Talking about Masaba`s qualities, she said, "She is very honest with herself, that I can vouch for. She is very good to her staff which I really appreciate because I have seen kids who are rude. So she has some very good qualities of which I am very proud of."

Neena Gupta was last seen in 'Dial 100'.

