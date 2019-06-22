Neena Gupta shares throwback photos of alumni from NSD

New Delhi: Taking a stroll down memory lane, actor Neena Gupta on Saturday shared throwback photos of alumni from the National School of Drama (NSD) days.

Giving a glimpse of her younger self, the `Badhaai Ho` actor, an alumna of NSD, shared a slideshow of other actors' pictures as well who too attended the NSD.

Neena, who passed from the NSD in 1980, shared pictures of Anupam Kher, Zeenat Khan, Alok Nath, Anil Kapoor, SK Kaushik, Pankaj Kapoor, and Sushmita Mukherjee.

Anupam, who made his debut with `Saaransh` in 1984, looks different with moustaches while Alok Nath in stubble and moustaches can easily be recognised.

Again, actor Satish Kaushik with side-parted hair and moustaches is difficult to identify.

Donning a printed shirt, Pankaj Kapoor looks absolutely charming.

Another actor who is well known for her works in movies as well as TV serials, Sushmita Mukherjee looks beautiful in traditional attire.

Last seen in `Badhaai Ho` Neena will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer sports drama `Panga` slated to hit the screens next year on January 24.