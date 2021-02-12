Neena Gupta steps out for shopping in blue shorts, Smriti Irani comments this

NEW DELHI: Age is just a number for Neena Gupta, the quintessential diva of Bollywood and she has often proved it with her sartorial choices. The 61-year-old actress holds a special place in the hearts of her followers and is one of the evergreen beauties of the tinsle town. Be it her acting chops or her fashion statement, Neena is a class apart.

Speaking of her social media post, Neena's Instagram account is full of quirky and funny posts and messages. Recently, the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself, where she is dressed up casually.

The actress mentioned that she was on her way to shopping. However, it didn't came straight from her, as expected, as she is seen saying:

"Social media mein sab log bolte hain na, aise pictures daalte hain ki going to gym, going for shopping, taking my dog out for a walk. Maine kahaa main khud hi daal deti hoon ki I am coming out of my building and going for shopping."

The veteran actress is seen in a white casual shirt which she paired with a denim short and white sneakers. She finished her look with a sling bag, golden bangles in left wrist and yellow face mask.

Neena's latest style was loved by her followers. Even celebrities such as Rhea Kapoor left a comment saying, "I love it". Television actress turned politician Smriti Irani also dropped a comment, that read, "You rock, Neena ji."

In 2020, Neena was seen in movies like 'Panga' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. She also appeared in web-series like 'Panchayat', 'Masaba Masaba' and 'PariWar'. Her upcoming projects are '83', 'Gwalior' and 'Dial 100'.