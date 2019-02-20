हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya share first pictures from their wedding—Check inside

The singer also gave an update about her father's health.

Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya share first pictures from their wedding—Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan tied the knot with boyfriend Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019, in Hyderabad. The couple, unfortunately, had to postpone their reception after the bride's father Brig Mohan Sharma was rushed to the hospital due to ill health.

Neeti Mohan took to Instagram and shared the first pictures of her wedding. The couple looked gorgeous as man and wife. Dressed in traditional Indian wedding wear, the groom chose to wear peach-pinkish sherwani while the bride dazzled in a gorgeous pastel lehenga.

The singer also gave an update about her father's health. She wrote in the caption: “With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad's health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support.”

The couple's wedding took place at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Neeti along with her celeb sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan had a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding. She was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's author-wife Tahira Kashyap and other close friends.

Ahead of her grand wedding, the Mohan sisters appeared on Kapil Sharma popular comedy show where Nihaar also joined them and in a filmy style proposed to her.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

 

