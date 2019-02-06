हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Chandra

Neetu Chandra learns new language for international project

Neetu is currently in Los Angeles preparing for her role in a Korean Taekwondo youth action drama show titled 'Narae'.

Neetu Chandra learns new language for international project
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Neetu Chandra says she is enjoying the phase of getting to "master a new language" for her next project.

She is currently here preparing for her role in a Korean Taekwondo youth action drama show titled "Narae".

She has been busy attending a workshop here and interacting with the people of Koreatown to get an understanding of the dialect.

"I have always believed in doing complete justice to every character that I've essayed on screen. 

"My character in the Korean Taekwondo youth action drama requires me to speak the Korean language. Hence, I've decided to do a workshop here in Los Angeles to learn the nuances of the language," Neetu said in a statement.

"I have also been interacting with the locals of Koreatown which would enable me to perceive the language in a certain way and adapt the dialect well. 

"Although a task, it has been fun and I'm enjoying this phase of getting to master a new language," added the actress, who is in the US for other projects as well.

"Narae", which will be shot in Seoul, South Korea, will go on floors by April-May.

Tags:
Neetu ChandraNeetu Chandra filmNeetu Chandra new languageNeetu Chandra Narae
Next
Story

Neha Dhupia's love-filled post on husband Angad Bedi's birthday is unmissable!

Must Watch

PT2M41S

Priyanka Gandhi may begin her official innings in politics with roadshow in Lucknow on Feb 11