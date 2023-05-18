topStoriesenglish2609909
Neetu Kapoor Buys A 4 BHK Property in BKC, Mumbai Worth Crores

The residential 4 BHK property is located on the seventh floor of the Sunteck Signia Isles and has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet. 

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', has become the owner of a plush property situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai.

The residential 4 BHK property is located on the seventh floor of the Sunteck Signia Isles and has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet. As per housing.com, the property costs Rs 17.4 crore and was registered on May 10, 2023.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore was paid towards the transaction. This one is a resale purchase bought from Kewal Krishan Nohria.

Currently, Neetu Kapoor lives in Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra which she used to share with her late husband Rishi Kapoor. As per media reports, earlier, last month Neetu's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions invested in a Rs 37.80-crore apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill.

