Neetu Kapoor’s 65th Birthday Was A ‘Beautiful Cherished Day’ — Check The Picture-Perfect Celebration With Family

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is a prominent figure in the film industry, whose performances are cherished by countless fans. With an extensive social media following, she regularly shares glimpses of her personal life to keep her fans informed and connected. Today (July 8), the actress is celebrating her 65th birthday, and she couldn’t resist sharing her joy with a delightful picture from the celebrations with her family. The photo is adorable. Neetu Kapoor celebrated the special occasion with her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Her son-in-law, Bharat Sahani, and granddaughter Samara, were also seen.

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post

Neetu Kapoor offered a sneak peek into her “beautiful cherished day” by sharing a snapshot. In the picture, she exuded style and elegance in a fashionable red pantsuit, while Ranbir was seen in a grey suit, complemented by a white t-shirt. Riddhima donned a chic black-and-white ensemble, and her daughter looked absolutely charming in a white dress. Bharat opted for a formal yet relaxed look, completing the ensemble for the private dinner. In the heartwarming photo, Ranbir is seen lovingly holding his sister close, and their radiant smiles capture the essence of the moment.



Neetu Kapoor also mentioned that she missed her daughter-in-law, actress Alia Bhatt, and granddaughter, Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor surprises his mother

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai Airport, making his way to London to surprise his mother, Neetu Kapoor, on her birthday. In order to maintain an element of surprise, Ranbir kindly requested the paparazzi to wait for a day before sharing any photos or videos, preserving the excitement of the occasion.

Alia Bhatt’s reaction

On seeing Neetu Kapoor’s post, Alia Bhatt expressed her affection with a heartfelt comment and heart emojis. “Love youuuuuuuuuu,” wrote Alia.

Fans react

Fans of Neetu Kapoor quickly flooded the comments section, showering her with their warmest birthday wishes.

The overwhelming reaction from fans proves Neetu Kapoor’s enduring popularity and the genuine affection her fans hold for her. Her charm, talent, and remarkable presence continue to make a great impact on both the silver screen and the hearts of her followers.