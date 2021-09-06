Neetu Kapoor celebrates Rishi Kapoor’s birthday with his life-size cutout and a mutton cake - In pics

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her late husband Rishi Kapoor’s birthday with his life-size cutout along with Randhir Kapoor, Shatrugan Sinha, David Dhawan, Rumi Jaffery and others. Rishi’s son, Ranbir Kapoor however was missing in the pictures. Rishi would have turned 69 years old on September 4.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (September 5) to share photos from the celebration. In one of the pictures, Neetu can be seen smiling and posing with the life-size cutout of Rishi Kapoor along with filmmaker Rumi Jaffery and his wife Hanan Jaffry. “Thank you @hananjafry @rumyjaffery for celebrating his birthday you both are all HEART,” Neetu captioned the photo.

In another picture, a large white frame has ‘Celebrating Chintuji’ written on it. It is surrounded by beautiful floral and candle decorations.

The birthday cake however was the star of the celebration. It was decorated with everything that the late actor loved. A whiskey bottle, the Twitter logo, a bowl of mutton curry, nag champa incense sticks, a guitar and a cassette of songs from his old hits made it to the top of the cake that was captioned, ‘Happy Birthday Chintu.’

A video was also shared by Neetu Kapoor in which everyone gathered for the celebration sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for Rishi Kapoor. The video was reposted by a paparazzo account. Check it out.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor shared a long post on Instagram along with a picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor from New York City, where the latter was undergoing cancer treatment. “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better,” wrote the 63 years old. Crediting her husband for teaching her to be hopeful and strong and enjoy each moment of life, she continued, “hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab”.

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to death on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen - in which actor Paresh Rawal replaced him - will soon be released.