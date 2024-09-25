Neetu Kapoor Cheered The Loudest For Alia Bhatt As She Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is lucky to have a mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and this video is proof. The Jigra actress walked the ramp in Paris Fashion Week and owned the stage like a true diva. But one person who stood out and cheered for her is her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu took to her Instagram stories and shared the video of Alia Bhatt setting the stage on fire with her killer dance moves and mentioned that they screamed the loudest. The video caption shared by Neetu read,” We screamed the loudest”, with a heart emoticon.

Watch the video of Neetu Kapoor mentioning she screamed the loudest for Alia Bhatt as she makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport a few days ago with daughter Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor, where the mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor arrived. And it seemed like they all were heading for Paris together to attend the special Paris Fashion Week where the actress made her debut.

Neetu and Alia are very close and they share a great bond with each other. Talking about being married in the Kapoor family Alia mentioned during her appearance at Karan Johar's show where she said in the Kapoor family, everyone does everything together, and that is the best part. Well, the Kapoor gatherings are the most popular gatherings in the tinsel town.

Alia and Ranbir are the most powerful couple in the tinsel town and their daughter Raha is the most loved star kid among all.