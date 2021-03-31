हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor drops video of late husband Rishi Kapoor sharing their love story, fans go gaga over it

Power couple Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980 and spent more than 40 years together before the latter succumbed to death due to leukemia in April 2020.

Neetu Kapoor drops video of late husband Rishi Kapoor sharing their love story, fans go gaga over it
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video collage of herself and her late husband Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday (March 30). In the adorable video, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen sharing the same story from their early romantic life but on different occasions.

While actor Rishi Kapoor can be seen sharing the story behind the filming of the song Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pey with Neetu from their film Jhootha Kahin Ka at some old event, Neetu Kapoor remembered the same incidence on her recent appearance to singing reality show Indian Idol 12.

The iconic couple on different occasions shared that how they had a fight and were not even on talking terms when they shot for the romantic Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pey number.

Remembering her late husband, Neetu captioned the video post, “Same story narrated by both of us on different occasions #indianidol12”.

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, dropped in a heart in the comment section below.

Power couple Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980 and spent more than 40 years together before the latter succumbed to death due to leukemia in April 2020.

Neetu and Rishi have two children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu constantly keeps sharing throwback photos of Rishi Kapoor which the couple’s fans completely love.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neetu KapoorRishi KapoorNeetu Kapoor Rishi Kapoor love storyRanbir KapoorIndian Idol
Next
Story

Amid break-up rumours, Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's social media PDA leaves fans confused!

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested, suspected to having links with drug gang