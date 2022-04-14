हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding

Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima, meet Ranbir Kapoor's dance squad from Mehendi ceremony!

No Punjabi wedding is complete without the family hitting the floor and dancing their hearts out. Seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony was also filled with some fun and peppy performances. 

Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima, meet Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s dance squad from Mehendi ceremony!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: No Punjabi wedding is complete without the family hitting the floor and dancing their hearts out. Seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony was also filled with some fun and peppy performances. 

Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her "dance squad".

The image features Neetu posing with ace choreographer Rajendra Singh. Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and aunt Rima Jain were also a part of the dance squad. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, shared a picture with the masterji.

Meanwhile, the family members and guests are expected to arrive at Ranbir`s Bandra residence, Vastu, soon for his wedding ceremony with Alia.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt weddingRanbir Kapoor weddingAlia Bhatt weddingRanbir Alia weddingranbir kapoor mehendiNeetu Kapoor
Next
Story

Ralia wedding: Vegan burgers, sushi and fusion food part of the menu

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Mushtaq Zargar declared terrorist in UAPA