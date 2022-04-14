Mumbai: No Punjabi wedding is complete without the family hitting the floor and dancing their hearts out. Seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Mehendi ceremony was also filled with some fun and peppy performances.

Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her "dance squad".

The image features Neetu posing with ace choreographer Rajendra Singh. Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and aunt Rima Jain were also a part of the dance squad. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, shared a picture with the masterji.

Meanwhile, the family members and guests are expected to arrive at Ranbir`s Bandra residence, Vastu, soon for his wedding ceremony with Alia.