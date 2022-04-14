New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally getting married today, raising immense excitement among their fans. The two had their Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday at Ranbir’s Pali Hill home Vastu. While the ceremony was a joyful occasion, Ranbir’s mother actor Neetu Kapoor could not stop missing her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor. She took to Instagram Stories today to share a photo of her hand with henna on it. What caught our attention was the name of her late husband ‘Rishi’ written on her index finger. The day was extra special for Neetu as April 13 also marked her engagement with Rishi Kapoor.

On Wednesday, the veteran actress had shared a throwback photo from her engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.”



According to reports in India Today, Neetu also got teary-eyed missing Rishi at the Mehendi ceremony of her son. She recollected and shared her memories of her husband to Alia’s mother Soni Razdan.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Karan Johar, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhat were also in attendance at the intimate function.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also confirmed to the paparazzi that Ranbir and Alia would be tying the knot onApril 14. Riddhima was also all praises for her soon-to-be sister-in-law and called her a ‘doll’.

“Bohot cute hai yaar (She’s very cute). She’s very sweet. She’s like a doll,” she told paps when asked about Alia. Neetu also called Alia the best.

Ranbir and Alia are expected to tie the knot between 2 to 3 pm today. The barat will go from Krishna Raj Bunglow to RK’s current resident Vastu.