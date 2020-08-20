Neetu Kapoor pens a thoughtful note on 'what is luxury' in these testing times

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor decided to pen her thoughts amid these testing times when globally the pandemic has wrecked a havoc. She took to Instagram and shared 'what is luxury'.

An excerpt from her note reads: WHAT IS LUXURY?... They made us believe that luxury was the rare, the expensive, the exclusive, everything that seemed unattainable...Now we realize that luxury were those little things that we did not know how to value when we had them and now that they are gone, we miss them so much...Luxury is being healthy.

Several celeb friends and family members including daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shilpa Shetty, Soni Razdan, Bipasha Basu, Sussanne Khan amongst others dropped their comments on her post.

The deadly novel coronavirus has hit the global arena with as many as 22,423,016 cases reported so far. It has claimed 787,909 lives globally as of now, according to Johns Hopkins University data.