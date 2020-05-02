Neetu Kapoor pens emotional farewell to husband Rishi Kapoor with 'end of our story' post

New Delhi: A day after legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's shocking demise, actress and wife Neetu Kapoor penned an emotional and heart-melting farewell note to him reading ' end of our story'. She posted it along with a brimming and happy picture of the Kapoor senior who loved drink.

Neetu Kapoor's post on Instagram saw a number of comments by celebrities and well-wishers. Most of them condoling Rishi Kapoor's demise and giving her a reassurance that there's was a beautiful and timeless love story.

Rishi Kapoor died at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on Thursday, 8:45 am. He was battling Leukemia for the past two years and underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who was always vocal about issues on Twitter, had first disclosed about his illness on the micro-blogging site.

All through his tough times, Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock behind him. The two cemented a great bond of love and affection - giving picture-perfect relationship goals to fans and followers. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor worked in several movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Do Dooni Chaar amongst various others together.

Their on-screen chemistry turned into the real-life romance and the two got married on January 22, 1980.

Theirs is indeed an eternal love story!