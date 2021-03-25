हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with heartwarming throwback video

It is late actor Rishi Kapoor's 11th-month prayer meet on Thursday (March 25).

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with heartwarming throwback video
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback video with her late husband and megastar Rishi Kapoor from their last trip to New York, on his 11th-month prayer meet on Thursday (March 25).

The 62-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and remembered her late actor-husband by sharing a precious throwback video. 

In the caption, she wrote, "Since today is Rishiji`s 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."

The video showed Neetu and Rishi enjoying an evening out in New York City. At one point, while Neetu records the clip, Rishi says, "Usko dikhao na, show this. What are showing me?" he also sings along. 

Though it is not clear what it is that Rishi wanted Neetu to show but what is evident is that both were having a good time.

Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people`s hearts.

Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta`s directorial `Jug Jug Jiyo`. Produced by Karan Johar`s Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neetu KapoorRishi KapoorRanbir KapoorRiddhima Kapoor SahaniJug Jug JiyoInstagram
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif advocates self-love, calls her mother and sisters strongest women

Must Watch

PT9M12S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; March 25, 2021