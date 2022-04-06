हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shares a selfie with her ‘jaane jigar’ Ranbir ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Wednesday turned out to be a great day for Ranbir Kapoor's fans as his mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with the 'Rockstar' actor.

Neetu Kapoor shares a selfie with her ‘jaane jigar’ Ranbir ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Wednesday turned out to be a great day for Ranbir Kapoor's fans as his mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with the 'Rockstar' actor.

 

Taking to Instagram, Neetu posted the image in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Ranbir from one of the shooting sets.

"Ad shoot with my "jaane Jigar" (heartbeat)," she captioned the post.

The mother-son duo's image has left netizens in awe of them.

"God bless you both," a social media user commented.

"Mamma's Choco Boy," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently in news for his rumoured wedding with actor Alia Bhatt on April 17. If reports are to be believed, the couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai, just like late star Rishi Kapoor and Neetu's wedding ceremonies took place in 1980. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neetu KapoorSelfiesharesjaane jigarRanbir Kapoorwedding rumoursAlia Bhattadorable picture
Next
Story

Bhumi Pednekar expresses desire to do a full-power action film

Must Watch

PT5M11S

DNA: Sri Lanka runs out of milk after fuel