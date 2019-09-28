Neetu Kapoor shares childhood pictures of Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped into his 37th year on September 28. The superstar celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, family and close friends from the industry.

On his birthday, proud mom Neetu Kapoor has shared a series of throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and posted a heartfelt note. She wrote, "This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK."

While Ranbir's dad Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to explain the significance of September 28 in his life. He wrote, "Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God, thank you for this day!"

Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God,thank you for this day! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 28, 2019

Ranbir's birthday bash was attended by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar among others.

On the work front, the Kapoor lad has two very important films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Brahmastra alongside his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.