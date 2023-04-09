Neetu Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post On Dating And Marriage, Netizens Feel It's About Ranbir's Exes Deepika, Katrina

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, recently, took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post about dating for years and still not getting married to that same person. Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu wrote, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.”

As soon as the story went viral, netizens reshared it on different social media platforms and slammed her for taking indirect digs at Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. A user wrote, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years.” “Am glad deepika & katrina dumped that hell hole of a house and living their best life seems like neetu kapoor following mahesh bhatt footstep...,” another user wrote.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor had been in long-term relationships with actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. However, both relationships turned out to be unsuccessful. While Deepika Padukone married her ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela’ co-star Ranveer Singh, Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir, on the other hand, is married to actress Alia Bhatt and the two have recently become parents to daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor was last seen in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ which also starred Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is currently basking in the success of his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar wherein he was seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Rashmika Mandana as the female lead.