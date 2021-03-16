Neetu Kapoor shares special moment with Alia Bhatt, mommy Soni Razdan joins the club

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt ringed in her 28th birthday on Monday (March 15) and a string of fellow celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness on her special day. However, it was the adorable wishes from her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's family members that has been still creating a buzz.

Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story to wish 'the strongest' she knows, a happy birthday. Along with a captivating picture, Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest happiest girl I know. Keep inspiring everyone with your positivity and strength. Love you loads."

Later in the day, Neetu shared another photos of the actress, which appears to be a moment from her cake cutting celebrations. "Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people," she wrote. Neetu's daughter and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima dropped multiple heart emojis on the post.

On march 14, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who gave the big break to Alia in 2012 with 'Student Of The Year', hosted a birthday bash for the actress. The party was attended by several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor among others.

In December, Alia went on a holiday to the exotic resort Aman-i-khas near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where she rang in the New Year with Ranbir, his mother Neetu, and her mother Soni Razdan among many others.

Speaking about her work, Alia awaits the release of her upcoming film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir recently tested Covid positive and is in isolation.