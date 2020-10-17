Neetu Kapoor wishes Navratri, posts video of Ranbir Kapoor singing 'Sherawali Ambe Maa' bhajan from 'Rockstar' - Watch

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, many celebrities thronged social media to wish their fans. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and extended Navratri festival greetings but in a unique way.

She posted a video of actor-son Ranbir Kapoor where he can be seen singing Mata Bhajan titled 'Sherawali Ambe Maa' from the film 'Rockstar'. Take a look:

The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and 'Rockstar' was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film proved to be a turning point in Ranbir's career and introduced Nargis Fakhri to Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Sharad Navratri has commenced from today i.e October 17 and will last till 25th of this month. The Durga Puja festivity also coincides with 9-day long Navratri festival.

This year the 5 days of Durga Puja festivity begins from October 22-26 respectively.

Jai Mata Di to all our readers!