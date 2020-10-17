हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navratri 2020

Neetu Kapoor wishes Navratri, posts video of Ranbir Kapoor singing 'Sherawali Ambe Maa' bhajan from 'Rockstar' - Watch

This year the 5 days of Durga Puja festivity begins from October 22-26 respectively. 

Neetu Kapoor wishes Navratri, posts video of Ranbir Kapoor singing &#039;Sherawali Ambe Maa&#039; bhajan from &#039;Rockstar&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, many celebrities thronged social media to wish their fans. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and extended Navratri festival greetings but in a unique way. 

She posted a video of actor-son Ranbir Kapoor where he can be seen singing Mata Bhajan titled 'Sherawali Ambe Maa' from the film 'Rockstar'. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jai mata di 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and 'Rockstar' was helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film proved to be a turning point in Ranbir's career and introduced Nargis Fakhri to Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Sharad Navratri has commenced from today i.e October 17 and will last till 25th of this month. The Durga Puja festivity also coincides with 9-day long Navratri festival. 

Jai Mata Di to all our readers!

Tags:
Navratri 2020NavratriDurga Puja 2020Durga PujaRanbir KapoorNeetu KapoorMata bhajans
