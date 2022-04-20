हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor wishes 'samdhi-samdhan' Soni Razdan-Mahesh Bhatt on anniversary: See post

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared warm wishes on the wedding anniversary of her son Ranbir Kapoor's in-laws Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor wishes &#039;samdhi-samdhan&#039; Soni Razdan-Mahesh Bhatt on anniversary: See post

New Delhi: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor sent heartfelt wishes to her son Ranbir Kapoor's in-laws, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, on the occasion of their 36th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Neetu shared a picture of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's parents and wrote, "Happy anniversary samdhan and samdhi ji, love and hugs."

Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "Happy anniversary," with a red-heart emoticon.

Earlier in the day, Soni also marked her 36th wedding anniversary with her husband Mahesh by sharing a love-filled social media post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Razdan, 65, posted two pictures featuring herself with Bhatt, on her official Instagram handle. 

Sharing the pictures, the `Yours Truly` actor wrote, "Age cannot wither her nor custom stale her infinite variety. This quote about Cleopatra could well apply to our marriage as well. Happy Anniversary old chap. Cheers to many more fun times ahead."

Soni and Mahesh got married on April 20, 1986. The couple shares two daughters Shaheen and Alia.

Alia recently tied the knot with Ranbir in an intimate wedding ceremony at the latter's Bandra residence 'Vastu'.

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt is also a father to actor-director Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, who he shares with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt.

