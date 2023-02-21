Neha Bhasin Burns Internet With Killer Dance on Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai Song: Watch

NEW DELHI: Singer Neha Bhasin set millions of hearts racing after she lend her voice to popular Bollywood song 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat' for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. She later appeared on Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' and later on 'Bigg Boss' following which she earned wider fan base for her bold and outspoken personality. The singer, who is known for her style statements, often leaves the internet burning with her sensational avatars. She also loves to dance and has left her fans stunned with her killer moves several times.

The songstress took to social media and dropped a video of her where she can be seen grooving to her famous chartbuster 'Swag Se Swagat'. The diva flaunted her sensational moves to the peppy tuned and made people sway with her killer dance. Take a look:

Earlier, Neha had posted a video where she can be seen grooving thinking about the Bahamas. She raised the hotness meter dancing in a black gym bralette bustier and shorts. She captioned the post: A Carribean vacation is a dream i am yet to live, so i am making do dancing to this groovy beat thinking of the Bahamas #funreel #nehabhasin #instamood.

Neha Bhasin is an active social media user and loves sharing her bold and sizzling photos and videos with her fan following. The singer has been regularly taking over the internet by flaunting her bold fun side. She is also known to speak her mind and is famous for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'.