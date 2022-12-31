Neha Bhasin goes BOLD in a bikini, shares passionate liplock with hubby in new post!

New Delhi: Singer Neha Bhasin has upped her Insta game like a pro! She keeps her fans abreast with all the professional and personal updates through her ever-buzzing IG stories and posts. Recently, she shared an adorable picture with hubby Sameer Uddain, where the two can be seen sharing a passionate kiss on the lips. The singer is dressed in a pretty floral short dress while her hubby in casuals.

Neha Bhasin dropped another picture online which had her in a bikini and it being a back shot. She has often been at the centre of trolling game with haters commenting on her choice of bold clothes. However, it has never really bothered the popular singer. She was recently trolled for her birthday bash for her bold outfit. She wore a silver co-ord set consisting of a bralette and a seer trail that came with a thigh-high slit.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song ‘Oot Patangi’. She has crooned many hit numbers in Hindi, Telugu and Punjabi including Dhunki, Chashni, Paani Ravi Da and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few.

Earlier this month, in her interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about trolls and how it affects her. "Just because I don’t tell my story like a victim doesn’t mean I laid on a bed of roses with no thorns. You never feel you might hit rock bottom at this age, but you can. And people think rock bottom means financial but it can be emotional too. The (last) year was tough because I suddenly lost sense of who I was. I was physically present in public but I wasn’t there mentally."